We’ve seen bubble masks, vampire facials, nail slime skincare but now there’s a thing called peel-off foundation on the market – and we’re freaking out.

You need to see this peel-off foundation in action

We’ve been dreaming of something like this for years – a product that lets you skip the 10-step skincare routine every night and simply peel off your make-up.

So one beauty blogger decided to give the not4u Real Skin Patch from South Korea a go to see if it works – and her video is mesmerising.

Raye Boyce explains at the start of the video that the product is supposed to protect the skin from bacteria and essentially creates a barrier between the skin and your foundation.

She then applies it all over her face and lets it dry, before applying her foundation as she normally would.

“It feels like a thin layer of a peel-off mask,” she says, tapping her face.

Then she takes her foundation and starts to apply it, immediately realising that the product is not working.

“Oh no, it’s not working,” she says, clearly disappointed.

“When you see products on Intagram, you can’t always believe it.”

She tried again but it was still messing up and peeling off her face before she could even blend the foundation in.

But she really didn’t want to give up on the product and tried it for a third and final time.

“Nobody can say that I didn’t give it a try because I really did and I really want to work,” she said.

Despite trying it three times, she found the product didn’t work for her.

