This lash treatment might just change your life

When it comes to eyelashes, I’ve been cursed with duds. Dead straight and completely un-curlable (yes, I’ve tried, endless times), I’d given up on any attempts to wrangle them into any sort of shape.

That’s why when I was offered the chance to try a lift lash, I wasn’t hopeful.

Sure, a perm for your lashes sounds like it would work wonders, but I’ve been disappointed by the promise of curl before. Lash extensions? Slightly fake looking for me, and a horror to keep in check thanks to my contact lenses. The latest ‘must-try’ eyelash curler? Capable of a kink, at best.

Stepping into Sydney’s Inskin Medi Spa's soothing waiting room, I figured at least I would have a relaxing treatment and enjoy an hour out of the hustle and bustle of daily life.

But spa founder Jacqueline Brennan was much more hopeful. According to Jacqueline, who has been a beauty therapist for 10 years, lash lifts combined with a tint have become much more popular lately.

“It lasts about four to six weeks, and we’ve had a lot of clients come in who don’t want to wear a lot of make-up but still want to look good,” Jacqueline tells Be.

The whole process takes about an hour, costs $99 for the lift and tint, and involves nothing more from me than settling back and closing my eyes while Jacqueline bustles about putting various agents on my lashes.

The treatment is said to straighten your natural eyelashes at the root, so unlike a traditional lash perm it creates the effect of longer, lifted lashes.

When it comes time for the big reveal, I’m floored. I have eyelashes! That curl! And look like actual eyelashes!

And I’m not the only one that notices. Over the course of the next few days, multiple people break off mid-sentence to say, “Have you had your eyelashes done?”

I’m not a big make-up wearer except for a bit of eyeliner, but with my new curled eyelashes, I even give that a miss. Alicia Keys would be proud.

So what about lash longevity?

I’m currently about four weeks in, and the odd lash does start to stray and have a mind of their own. For this, Jacqueline recommends either coming in to have them re-done, or relaxed to ease them back to their natural state.

I’m converted. It’s a re-do all the way.

