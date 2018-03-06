Emma Watson on her awkward Oscars tattoo error

News

The 27-year-old once again threw her weight behind the ‘Time’s Up’ and MeToo movements by unveiling a new tattoo in support of the fight against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

She accessorised her elegant, black velvet dress, by debuting a significant black inking on the inside of her right arm, which spelt out the words ‘Times Up.’

But fans have been quick to point out that she may have made a glaring error as it appears that there could be an apostrophe missing between the ‘e’ and ‘s’ in the slogan across her arm.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson debuted her new tattoo at the Oscars. Photo: Getty Images

Emma Watson Oscars tattoo

However, there's one glaring problem with it. Photo: Getty Images



“@EmmaWatson have you forgotten the apostrophe on your “Time’s up” tattoo. Very poor grammar,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Love Emma Watson trying too hard to prove how much of a feminist she is with that Times Up tattoo and missing the apostrophe,” another added.

“Emma Watson got a “Time’s Up” tattoo but it’s missing the apostrophe. I sooooo thought she was better than that. #oscars,” another fan pointed out.

Now, Emma has spoken out about the error, by taking to social media to address the situation.

"Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must," she wrote.

Emma has been a hugely vocal supporter of the ‘Time’s Up’ movement since it was ignited in response to the Harvey Weinstein scandal.




Her lastest show of support comes weeks after the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ star donated £1 million to the UK Justice and Equality Fund.

The organisation raises money to provide support and advice to help prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.

Emma wasn’t the only star to stand up in support of the Time’s Up movement at last night’s Oscars.

Ashley Judd wore a Time’s Up inspired ring and, on accepting her award for best actress in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, Frances McDormand called out the gender disparity amongst this year’s Oscars nominees.







“If I may be so honoured to have all the female nominees in every category stand with me in this room tonight, the actors. Meryl, if you do it, everybody else will, c’mon. The filmmakers, the producers, the directors, the writers, the cinematographer, the composers, the songwriters, the designers. C’mon!”

“Okay, look around everybody. Look around, ladies and gentlemen, because we all have stories to tell and projects we need financed.”

She concluded her short speech with the words “inclusion rider” in reference to a clause actors are entitled to add to their contract that specifying diversity amongst the cast and crew.

