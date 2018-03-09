News

'Halo brows' are the latest bizarre beauty trend

Danielle Fowler
Yahoo7 Be /

Just in case you thought we’d left all of the weird and wonderful beauty trends behind in 2017, we’re here to remind you that this year has already proven even more interesting.

Let us introduce you to the ‘halo brow’.

Created by 16-year-old makeup artist Hannah Lyne, the unusual aesthetic has already garnered mass media attention with beauty junkies taking to the social media platform to praise her latest work.

halo brows

'Halo brows' were created by 16-year-old makeup artist Hannah Lyne. Photo: Instagram/hannahdoesmakeupp

Using NYX Cosmetics’ Tame and Frame Brow Pomade in ‘Espresso’, the Huddersfield-based Insta-star created an unusual halo with her eyebrows. And to accentuate the heavenly look, the 16-year-old used Sleek’s solstice highlight palette to give a suitably angelic glow.

The budding makeup artist revealed the inspiration behind ‘halo brows’ to Yahoo Style UK: “I was inspired by the fishtail brow trend and basically decided to extend it further until it met in the middle. I just want people to embrace being silly and doing weird, creative looks!”

And for those of you lost at the mere mention of ‘fishtail brows’ (we hold our hands up), they’re one of 2018’s biggest Insta trends (seemingly inspired by the noughties makeshift razor flick).

Skyz Highlight

Beauty blogger Skyz Highlight also tried out the look. Photo: Instagram/Skyz Highlight

Although ‘halo brows’ haven’t gone down a treat with everyone on Instagram, they’re certainly a hint of what’s to come this year in the beauty game.

And for those of us who are still trying to master the confusing art of contouring (guilty), maybe this is one best left admired…

