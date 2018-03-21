Penis facials are the latest bonkers beauty trend

We’ve had everything from penis-inspired brows to make-up artists contouring with dildos but a new trend taking over Hollywood takes phallic beauty one step further.

Cate Blanchett and her Ocean’s 8 co-star Sandra Bullock regularly visit facialist-to-the-stars, Georgia Louise, for a good old penis facial, according to Vogue Australia.

“[We] saw this facialist in New York and she gives what we call the penis facial,” Cate told the publication.

“It’s something – I don’t know what it is, or whether it’s just because it smells a bit like sperm – there’s some enzyme in it so Sandy (Bullock) refers to it as the penis facial.”

The beauty phenomenon doesn’t involve any semen and is instead known by facialists as an EGF (epidermal growth factor) facial.

But what makes Georgia’s technique so headline-worthy is that she uses stem cells harvested from the foreskins of circumcised Korean newborns in the process. Yes, you read that correctly.

Why, you ask? Well, South Korea is home to a huge source of stem cell banks and as young boys tend to be circumcised, it’s an ideal way to access youthful skin.

These stem cells encourage skin cells to regenerate so have the ability to brighten and heal the skin.

And during the treatment, Georgia uses a micro-needling technique to stimulate collagen production in a similar manner to fellow A-list favourite, the vampire facial.

“The facial includes a cleanse, followed by an intensive TCA peel, micro-needling machine and an electrifying mask to calm the skin, followed by her ‘secret box’ of EGF serum (Epidermal Growth Factor),” her website reads.

“FDA approved stem cells and peptides are penetrated deep into the skin using a special electric micro-needling wand. This process allows the active ingredients to be transported deep in the skin by creating temporary micro-channel.”

Yet for those of you out there secretly tempted by the prospects of a penis facial, we should warn you that the treatment comes with an A-list price tag of$840. Ouch.

But it isn’t the first time beauty junkies have turned to interesting, albeit totally bizarre, ways of looking after their skin.

YouTube blogger Tracy Kiss garnered a huge following after launching a tutorial on semen facials with claims that the method cured her rosacea.

Oh, and who can forget when make-up lover Johnna Hines rose to Internet fame after using her boyfriend’s testicles as a beauty blender? We’ll just leave that one there.

