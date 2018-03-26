'I can't live with my 150cm booty anymore'

News

Courtney Barnes has one very attention-grabbing asset - her 150cm booty that literally stops people in the street.

Seven years ago, Courtney decided to have silicon injections, also called butt shots, even though they are illegal.

Now with measurements of a 36inch chest, 28inch waist and a huge 59inch buttocks, her look leaves people with one thing to say.

courtney barnes

Courtney Barnes is famous for her asset. Photo: Barcroft media

"'Daamn girrrl’, that’s the first thing most people say when they see me," Courtney tells Barcroft TV.

Walking down the street she has men calling out and taking photos, almost to the point where she feels she may need a male buddy to act as a body guard.

Having graduated from college with an economics degree, Courtney now makes a living marketing her asset.

She has over 3750k followers on Instagram.

big booty

She has over 377k followers on Instagram. Photo: Barcroft media

“My product is myself right now," she said.

But while she loves some aspects of her look, she is now considering getting a reduction.

“It is difficult for people to take you seriously and I feel like having a big butt you are over sexualised," she said.

See how her appointment with a plastic surgeon went in the video above.

