The Veronicas Lisa Origliasso bought her vintage dress day before engagement
Veronicas' Lisa found engagement dress the day before ceremony

Can you guess who this bare-faced '90s popstar is?

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be

She’s the Dirrty singer known for her bright red lips and perfectly coiffed pin-up girl waves, but Christina Aguilera has just undergone an incredible transformation.

The 37-year-old songstress, who burst onto the music scene back in 1999 with her hit song Genie in a Bottle, has decided to pare back her dramatic makeup look and let her naturally flawless skin shine on the cover of Paper magazine.

"I'm a performer, that's who I am by nature,” the mum-of-two told the publication.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera has had an epic transformation. Photo: Paper Magazine

Christina Aguilera makeup

The singer is rarely ever seen without a full face of makeup. Photo: Getty Images

“But I'm at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty."

Indeed, Christina looks totally unrecognisable without a scrap of war paint on, showing off her perfectly manicured nails and a ring that simply says ‘Mom’.

The singer’s natural freckles around her nose are also on display in the photo, and she seems to have ditched the dyed hair in favour of a more natural blonde.

However, if you’re a fan of the artist’s bold glam looks, fear not, as the old Christina is still in there raring to come out.

"I mean, I'm a girl that likes a beat face, let's not get it twisted," she said.

young Christina Aguilera

Christina when she first started out in 1999. Photo: Getty

Christina is a master when it comes to changing up her look. She's pictured left in 2002 and right in 2004. Photo: Getty

The star shared the image with her 4.6 million followers, with her fans absolutely shocked at the results.

“Omg soooooooo gorgeous! Sooooo beautiful! So pure,” one person said.

“When did you learn to stop time tho?” another fan said, referring to how the 37-year-old looks nearly identical to how she did when she first starter her career.

"This is the most beautiful picture of you ever, so fresh, so clean and so raw. Love it!," a fan said.

Christina Aguilera makeup free

This is how we're used to seeing her these days. Photo: Getty Images

Her makeup was slightly less dramatic when she first broke onto the international scene. She's pictured left in 1999 and right in 2000. Photo: Getty


