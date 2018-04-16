Can you guess how old this Aussie grandma is?

Competing in a beauty contest isn’t what you expect grandmothers to do, but Gina Stewart isn’t your average nanna.

The Gold Coast blonde, who has four children aged 27, 25, 23 and four, as well as a 10-month-old grandchild, is competing in the Maxim's Finest 2018 competition.

Vying against girls half her age, Gina’s appearance has many struggling to guess exactly how old she is.

So how old would you guess?

Chances are you’ll be shocked to learn Gina is 47, with the single mum claiming that apart from a boob job when she was younger, she’s all natural.

“The only cosmetic procedure I had was my breasts 10 years ago,” she told the Daily Mail.

“I don't use Botox or fillers as I believe in ageing gracefully.”

Gina reveals one of her big secrets is eating organic food.

“It’s amazing the difference in taste and how good you can feel in such a short time,” she wrote on Instagram.

And the mum – who is planning to donate her prize money to a friend who recently suffered a stroke if she does win the competition – wants to inspire other women to feel good no matter what age they are.

“There’s no age limit to anything you want to do in life, you should be supporting each other and not ripping each other down,” she said on Instagram.

“Be kind, be nice to each other. We’re all women and we’re all beautiful.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram