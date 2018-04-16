News

Can you guess how old this Aussie grandma is?

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Competing in a beauty contest isn’t what you expect grandmothers to do, but Gina Stewart isn’t your average nanna.

The Gold Coast blonde, who has four children aged 27, 25, 23 and four, as well as a 10-month-old grandchild, is competing in the Maxim's Finest 2018 competition.

Vying against girls half her age, Gina’s appearance has many struggling to guess exactly how old she is.

Maxim's Finest 2018

Looking at her, you'd never guess Gina was a mum of four - and grandmother to one. Photo: Instagram/strawberriesandcream1

So how old would you guess?

Chances are you’ll be shocked to learn Gina is 47, with the single mum claiming that apart from a boob job when she was younger, she’s all natural.

Gina Stewart

The 47-year-old has taken Instagram by storm. Photo: Instagram/strawberriesandcream1

Australia's hottest grandma

The Gold Coast grandma says she wants to inspire other women to feel confident. Photo: Instagram/strawberriesandcream1

“The only cosmetic procedure I had was my breasts 10 years ago,” she told the Daily Mail.

“I don't use Botox or fillers as I believe in ageing gracefully.”

Gina reveals one of her big secrets is eating organic food.

Gina Stewart grandma

Apart from breast enhancements, Gina says she's all natural. Photo: Instagram/strawberriesandcream1

“It’s amazing the difference in taste and how good you can feel in such a short time,” she wrote on Instagram.

And the mum – who is planning to donate her prize money to a friend who recently suffered a stroke if she does win the competition – wants to inspire other women to feel good no matter what age they are.

Maxim's Finest 2018 Gina Stewart

The single mum's youngest is just four years old. Photo: Instagram/strawberriesandcream1

“There’s no age limit to anything you want to do in life, you should be supporting each other and not ripping each other down,” she said on Instagram.

“Be kind, be nice to each other. We’re all women and we’re all beautiful.

