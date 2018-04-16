News

Bella Hadid's topless Coachella look

The Aussie star who inspired celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin's career

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She may be one of Hollywood’s most sought-after celebrity hairstylists now but it was an Australian popstar who inspired Jen Atkin to kickstart her career.

Jen, who has her own brand of haircare called Ouai, which is sold at Sephora in Australia, revealed in a Q&A session in Sydney on Monday that Torn singer Natalie Imbruglia inspired her to start cutting hair.

The 36-year-old, who lists the Kardashians, the Jenners, Jessica Alba and Chrissy Teigen on her client book, said she is ‘obsessed’ with how Aussie girls style their locks but one woman in particular is her favourite.

Jen Atkin

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin has revealed the Aussie celebrity who inspired her career. Photo: Getty Images

Natalie Imbruglia

Natalie Imbruglia is seen here in her Torn days. Photo: Getty Images

“Natalie Imbruglia is the reason I started doing hair from her Torn video,” Jen said.

“When I was in high school that video came out and I loved her short, choppy razor bob, which I pray everyone starts doing again.

“And I started cutting my own hair because of that video, so I have Natalie Imbruglia to thank.”

Jen went on to gush over Hollywood actress Margot Robbie, saying she needed to ‘Insta-stalk’ her to take a closer look at some of the styles she’s rocked.

“She has amazing hair,” Jen said.

Margot Robbie

Jen also gushed over Margot Robbie's lob. Photo: Getty Images

Kardashians and Jenners

Jen is a highly-sought after hairstylist and is known for her work with the Kardashian and Jenners. Photo: Getty Images

“Her hairstylist Bryce Scarlett is so good and he has a really great way of showing how to change up a lob.”

The hairstylist went on to encourage women everywhere to embrace shorter hair, even though it might seem scary to chop it off at first.

“I feel like everybody’s scared to cut their hair because they think It’s going to be one style,” Jen said.

Jen Atkin and Chrissy Teigen

She also lists Chrissy Teigen as one of her clients. Photos: Getty Images

“But a lob really is so versatile.

“You can do so many things with it so Insta-stalking Margot Robbie is a good idea.”

