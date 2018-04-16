The Aussie star who inspired celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin's career

She may be one of Hollywood’s most sought-after celebrity hairstylists now but it was an Australian popstar who inspired Jen Atkin to kickstart her career.

Jen, who has her own brand of haircare called Ouai, which is sold at Sephora in Australia, revealed in a Q&A session in Sydney on Monday that Torn singer Natalie Imbruglia inspired her to start cutting hair.

The 36-year-old, who lists the Kardashians, the Jenners, Jessica Alba and Chrissy Teigen on her client book, said she is ‘obsessed’ with how Aussie girls style their locks but one woman in particular is her favourite.

“Natalie Imbruglia is the reason I started doing hair from her Torn video,” Jen said.

“When I was in high school that video came out and I loved her short, choppy razor bob, which I pray everyone starts doing again.

“And I started cutting my own hair because of that video, so I have Natalie Imbruglia to thank.”

Jen went on to gush over Hollywood actress Margot Robbie, saying she needed to ‘Insta-stalk’ her to take a closer look at some of the styles she’s rocked.

“She has amazing hair,” Jen said.

“Her hairstylist Bryce Scarlett is so good and he has a really great way of showing how to change up a lob.”

The hairstylist went on to encourage women everywhere to embrace shorter hair, even though it might seem scary to chop it off at first.

“I feel like everybody’s scared to cut their hair because they think It’s going to be one style,” Jen said.

“But a lob really is so versatile.

“You can do so many things with it so Insta-stalking Margot Robbie is a good idea.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram