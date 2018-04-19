Can you see what’s wrong with this makeup sponge?

Beauty lovers are all about the new products. From the latest gadgets to must-try trending buy, there isn’t a lot makeup fanatics won’t get excited over.
But the beauty Twitterverse has gone into meltdown over a new Sephora sponge for a very different reason.
The makeup giant caused a serious stir when they released their new range of makeup sponges, with the Ocean Crush Sponge Set quickly going viral.
Why, you ask? Take a little look for yourself.
What does this flesh-coloured sponge bring to mind?
For those who see a somewhat phallic product, the Twitterverse agrees with you.
For those who aren't fussed about the controversial shape of these sponges, the good news is they'll only set you back $15.
Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram