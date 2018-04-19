Can you see what’s wrong with this makeup sponge?

Beauty lovers are all about the new products. From the latest gadgets to must-try trending buy, there isn’t a lot makeup fanatics won’t get excited over.

But the beauty Twitterverse has gone into meltdown over a new Sephora sponge for a very different reason.

The makeup giant caused a serious stir when they released their new range of makeup sponges, with the Ocean Crush Sponge Set quickly going viral.

Why, you ask? Take a little look for yourself.

What does this flesh-coloured sponge bring to mind?

For those who see a somewhat phallic product, the Twitterverse agrees with you.

OMG I'm going to Sephora right now to pick up their new penis sponge! YAY! pic.twitter.com/SCWrCFSDGD — NADI (@OfficialNadi) April 11, 2018

You had one job Sephora, one job. — Shellane Demarest💪 (@FOY1966) April 17, 2018

I’m legit still laughing at the new Sephora sponge — Becca Glasser-Baker 🦄 (@Bglasserbaker) April 17, 2018

i love that someone in the sephora headquarters signed off on these sponges that kinda look like tiny penises/interesting nipples pic.twitter.com/80Zwt5JZds — tofu thot (@kristareneMUA) April 11, 2018

Is that an Ocean Crush in your make-up bag or are you just glad to see me? — Rocket Girl (@rocketgirlup) April 17, 2018

For those who aren't fussed about the controversial shape of these sponges, the good news is they'll only set you back $15.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram