What are your true colors?

Just because you love a colour, that doesn’t mean it loves you back. The fact is some hues complement your features better than others. A refined makeup palette can enliven your eye colour, refine bone structure and reinvent your all-round beauty. Pair your made-up face with a complementary dress and you’re red-carpet-ready. It’s the kind of classified information relegated to wealthy celebrities, their stylists, and Leatrice Eiseman. As director of the Pantone Color Institute, Eiseman’s job is to consult with industry leaders in fashion, design, and marketing to choose colors that will best enhance their brands. Her expertise also extends to individuals. Eiseman's "colour-time" system uses mother nature to decode flattering palettes for every skin type.



“The best way to judge your colouring is to think in terms of how colour appears in nature at various times of the day,” says Eiseman, author of the palette-pleasing colour guide More Alive With Colour. She divides skin tones into three categories: sunrise, sunset, and sunlight. The colour range reflected off the sun at different times of the day dictate which hues are most flattering for each skin tone. That, in turn, informs your wardrobe and makeup choices. To check which category you fall into, look at the veins in your wrist. If they’re green consider yourself a "sunset", if they’re blue you’re a "sunrise". If you’re a mix of both you’re in the "sunlight" palette.



Sunrise: “In the morning, the sunrise palette colors are clear, clean and crisp,” says Eiseman. “Primarily blue undertones evolve into jewel tones.”

Colouring: Fair-skinned, dark-haired brunettes; fair-skinned silver-haired women; fair-skinned cool blondes; dark, blue-black skin tones with dark hair; and olive skin with dark hair.

Palette: Shimmering jewel-tones like emerald, sapphire, aquamarine and amethyst.



Sunset: An earthier, darker selection of colors reflect the waning day.

Colouring: Tawny redheads with fair to medium skin; golden blondes or brunettes with golden skin-tones; brunettes with mocha-colored skin.

Palette: Warm gold, russets, hot pinks, red-violets and twilight blues.



Sunlight: “Between the two extremes is the sun-drenched palette, when sun or reflected light is strongest and colours are very subtle, muted and soft,” explains Eiseman.

Colouring: Light to mid skin-tones with hair that is medium in hue.

Palette: Peony pinks, hazy violets, placid blue and cameo greens.



Now comes the inspiration. Check out how celebrities who share your coloring apply the sun-based palette to their wardrobe and makeup.

What are your true colors?