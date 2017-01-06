Career Women Like Megyn Kelly Are Putting Their Families First

The recent departure of Megyn Kelly from her post at FOX News has left many wondering why anyone would give up such a role, especially considering she’s held it for about a decade and was reportedly offered a $100 million package to stay. So what seems to be her reason for leaving? Many have speculated that the lawyer and television host is jumping networks because of FOX’s work-life culture and her personal discontentment with not being able to spend enough time with her kids.