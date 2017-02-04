Country Star Lauren Alaina on the Album that Brought Her Body Confidence

Country singer Lauren Alaina wrote her second album over the course of six years, detailing her struggles with her father’s alcoholism and stint in rehab, her parents’ divorce, her eating disorder, and her road to recovery and self-acceptance. “I close the album with a song called Pretty, and I wrote it all about my journey and defining that word,” she said. “I used to think that pretty was what I looked like and what size pants I wore. And now I think pretty is how I treat people, and I think it’s important to treat people with respect and to be kind. I was always nice to people, but I wasn’t nice to me, and now I try to be nice to me and everyone else.