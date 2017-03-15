News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

How to Get Perfectly Matte Wine Lips Just Like Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose has a "cool" factor with her jet-black hair, smoldering blue eyes, and numerous tattoos, making her one of our ultimate crushes. The 30-year-old's facial features are always on display thanks to her short cut, so she can rock just about any beauty look.

At the 2017 People's Choice Awards, Rose slayed peach smoky eye makeup paired with matte wine lips. Struggle with applying matte lipstick? Watch the video above for celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli's how-to on this sexy lip look, and keep reading below for more tips.
Step-by-step instructions
1. Lightly press Olay Regenerist Miracle Boost Concentrate Face Booster into skin for a healthy glow. Pro tip: Focus on high points of face such as the brow bone, bridge of nose, and cheekbones.
2. Fill in and brush brows with swift, light strokes using Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencil Easy Shape & Fill.
3. Apply a vivid orange shadow on lids similar to MAC Rule Eye Shadow. Pro tip: Use a crease brush to blend and press into brow bone.
4. Line top and bottom lids with a brown eyeliner like Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Demolition. Then smudge liner with an angled brush.
5. Coat lashes with Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara. Pro tip: Hold wand vertically to reach tiny lashes.
6. Sweep Urban Decay Beached Bronzer along cheeks, temples, jawline, and bridge of nose to create a sun-kissed glow and subtle contour.
7. Apply a rich wine-colored lipstick such as Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick in Blackmail on lips.
8. Perfect your pout by using a small brush to clean edges of mouth. Pro tip: Dab on a little concealer to get crisp lines.
Read more on Yahoo Style + Beauty:

#CopyThat: Lucy Hale’s Vamp Burgundy Lip
You’re Totally Going to Want to Copy Karlie Kloss’s Tangerine Lips
Chrissy Teigen’s Modern Vamp Lip Is a Look You’ll Want to Wear Day and Night

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day. For Twitter updates, follow @YahooStyle and @YahooBeauty.

Latest

Kylie Minogue dazzles singing at Queen's birthday celebration
0:30

Kylie Minogue dazzles singing at Queen's birthday celebration
Mum of quads goes viral after sharing pic of stretch marks
0:51

Mum of quads goes viral after sharing pic of stretch marks
This woman says she stopped aging when she was 20 years old
1:11

This woman says she stopped aging when she was 20 years old
Queen rolls her eyes at Prince Charles
0:24

Queen rolls her eyes at Prince Charles
Verne Troyer as 'Mini Me' in Austin Powers
1:15

Verne Troyer as 'Mini Me' in Austin Powers
Bear Spotted Visiting Yellowstone's Old Faithful
1:50

Bear Spotted Visiting Yellowstone's Old Faithful
Shuttle Driver Stops to Save Three Ducklings
0:16

Shuttle Driver Stops to Save Three Ducklings
10 SURPRISING Celeb Couples You Forgot Dated
5:59

10 SURPRISING Celeb Couples You Forgot Dated

featured

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
0:18

Eerie footage shows 'ghost of Admiral Nelson’s wife'
Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
1:50

Baby suffers 100 seizures a day
Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
1:22

Three-year-old Ed Sheeran super-fan has already built up a cash pile by busking
Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
2:04

Naked yoga instructor teaches positive body message
'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
1:37

'Sexist ghost' growls at woman
The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
0:57

The Internet can't get enough of the video of Trump's hair
Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
2:31

Kylie Jenner announces birth of baby girl
TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla
0:44

TV host breaks royal protocol with Camilla