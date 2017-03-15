How to Get Perfectly Matte Wine Lips Just Like Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose has a "cool" factor with her jet-black hair, smoldering blue eyes, and numerous tattoos, making her one of our ultimate crushes. The 30-year-old's facial features are always on display thanks to her short cut, so she can rock just about any beauty look.

At the 2017 People's Choice Awards, Rose slayed peach smoky eye makeup paired with matte wine lips. Struggle with applying matte lipstick? Watch the video above for celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli's how-to on this sexy lip look, and keep reading below for more tips.

Step-by-step instructions

1. Lightly press Olay Regenerist Miracle Boost Concentrate Face Booster into skin for a healthy glow. Pro tip: Focus on high points of face such as the brow bone, bridge of nose, and cheekbones.

2. Fill in and brush brows with swift, light strokes using Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Brow Pencil Easy Shape & Fill.

3. Apply a vivid orange shadow on lids similar to MAC Rule Eye Shadow. Pro tip: Use a crease brush to blend and press into brow bone.

4. Line top and bottom lids with a brown eyeliner like Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in Demolition. Then smudge liner with an angled brush.

5. Coat lashes with Benefit Cosmetics They’re Real! Lengthening Mascara. Pro tip: Hold wand vertically to reach tiny lashes.

6. Sweep Urban Decay Beached Bronzer along cheeks, temples, jawline, and bridge of nose to create a sun-kissed glow and subtle contour.

7. Apply a rich wine-colored lipstick such as Urban Decay Vice Liquid Lipstick in Blackmail on lips.

8. Perfect your pout by using a small brush to clean edges of mouth. Pro tip: Dab on a little concealer to get crisp lines.

