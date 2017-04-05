CopyThat: Allison Williams's Cool Girl French Braid

This has been an eventful year so far for Allison Williams. Although HBO's Girls, the show that introduced Williams to the world as Marnie Michaels, will be coming to an end, it doesn't look like the actress is slowing down anytime soon.

The 28-year-old Williams made her feature-film debut in the highly successful comedy-horror flick Get Out. Let's also not forget that she recently underwent a major hair change, dyeing her brunette hair blond.

At a recent screening for Get Out, Williams's hair was styled in an edgy version of the classic French braid, which incorporated twists and a pompadour that played up her bold hair color.

Want to copy this cool-girl French braid? Watch the video above to follow Stunning Braids author and hairstylist Monaè Everett's simple steps to re-create this fun hairstyle.

Step-by-step instructions

1. Using a rat-tail comb, part and clip away front piece of hair from the face.

2. Separate hair into three sections in the back for the braids and twists.

3. Apply an anti-frizz product such as Redken Outshine 01 Anti-Frizz Polishing Milk to the center section of hair, then create a French braid and secure end with clear elastic.

4. Smooth left and right sides of hair with a boar-bristle brush and twist back. Secure ends with an elastic, leaving some hair out.

5. Twist and tuck the ends of twists at the nape of the neck and secure with bobby pins.

6. Use a 1-inch curling iron to curl front piece of hair to create volume.

7. Set curl with a blast of hairspray (Everett used Oribe Superfine Hair Spray).

8. Take the curled section and pin it back into a mini pompadour to complete the hairstyle.

Read more from Yahoo Style + Beauty:

• Emma Watson's Elegant and Easy Updo Is Prom-Perfect

• You'll Want to Recreate Lilly Singh's Metallic Bronze Eyes for Your Next Night Out

• How to Get Perfectly Matte Wine Lips Just Like Ruby Rose

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day. For Twitter updates, follow @YahooStyle and @YahooBeauty.