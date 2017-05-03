You’ll Want to Know How to Re-create Emma Roberts' Rose-Gold Smoky Eye

Whether it's an ornate updo or a sexy smoky eye, actress Emma Roberts always owns her red carpet beauty looks. And the Met Gala 2017 wasn't any different for the Scream Queens star.

At this year's event, Roberts’s look was all about a lit-from-within glow and rose-gold metallics meant to make eyes look bigger and brighter, according to makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. As a result, the 26-year-old's beautiful peepers perfectly complemented her modern red dress and pink fur stole by Diane von Furstenberg.

Need inspiration for your next go-to look? Watch the video above to see how celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli re-created Emma Roberts's Met Gala smoky eye.

Step-by-step instructions

1. Prep skin with Erborian Glow Creme to achieve a dewy finish.

2. Fill in brows using Benefit’s Precisely, My Brow Pencil, and brush product through with spoolie end.

3. Apply a chocolate eyeshadow color similar to Mally Evercolor Shadow Stick Extra in Chocolate Diamond to lid and lower lash line, and blend product with a brush throughout to create a smoky effect. Pro tip: Create a C shape on the lid to get the product into the crease.

4. Fill in spaces on lid and inner corner with a gold shadow, such as Cider from the Lorac Mega 3 Pro Palette.

5. Intensify the crease with a dark brown color similar to Cider from the same palette.

6. Apply glue to Ardell Double Up Wispies false lashes. Wait a few seconds for glue to dry before applying.

7. Use L’Oréal Paris Voluminous mascara to combine false and real lashes. Pro tip: Focus mascara on middle to outer corners of lashes for extra volume.

8. Apply a rose cream blush similar to Perricone MD No Blush Blush to cheeks, and blend with a brush.

9. To complete the look, apply a matte nude-beige lipstick such as Matte Crush Lipstick Pencil in Natural High by Vasanti Cosmetics.

