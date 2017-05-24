Rose Byrne’s Messy High Ponytail Is the Perfect Summer Hairstyle

Australian actress Rose Byrne is best known for her roles in movies like Neighbors and Bridesmaids, and she most recently starred alongside Oprah Winfrey in the film adaptation of the book The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.

Byrne is not only an amazing actress, but she also uses her fame to speak out on topics she feels strongly about such as the treatment of women in comedies. Can you say beauty and brains?

At a premiere for The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Byrne looked stunning wearing a simple, voluminous high ponytail and hot pink lipstick. Pumped up about this perfect pony, Yahoo Beauty tapped Stunning Braids author and hairstylist Monaè Everett to show us how to re-create this ideal summer hairstyle in this edition of Copy That.

Step-by-step instructions

1. Massage Schwarzkopf Osis+ Mousse into damp hair to create volume.

2. Apply Kérastase Blow Dry Lotion to help tame frizz.

3. Spray a thickening product such as Aveda Thickening Tonic onto roots for added fullness.

4. Dry hair with a round brush, working styling products into locks.

5. Pin-curl hair as you blow-dry and allow to set until cool.

6. Remove pin curls then section off bangs to pin-curl them.

7. Tease roots with a boar-bristle brush.

8. Lightly spritz a powder dry shampoo similar to Aveda Shampure Dry Shampoo into sections of hair in which you desire extra height.

9. Apply a smoothing product like Redken Anti Frizz Polishing Milk.

10. Brush hair up into a high pony. Pro tip: Use your jawbone as a "ruler" to achieve the right height and alignment of hair. Secure with an elastic.

11. Tease crown area and smooth pony with a rat-tail comb.

12. Curl lengths of pony to add a bit of texture before teasing.

13. Take a small piece of hair from pony and wrap around elastic to conceal. Pin to secure.

14. Remove hair clip from bangs and curl ends.

15. Set style with Oribe Superfine Hair Spray for lasting hold.

