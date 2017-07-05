Zendaya Remixes the Classic Smoky Eye With a Surprising Color

Zendaya has come a long way since her early Disney Channel days, when she’d wear glossy ringlets and bright pink lipstick. Now, even more mature and stylish, the singer, actress, and dancer is gearing up for the much-anticipated summer blockbuster Spider-Man: Homecoming and slaying every photo op for the film with her makeup looks.

At one of the Spider-Man press days, Zendaya sported a burnt-orange smoky eye with highlighted skin and a muted copper lip color. Eager to learn new ways to wear the classic smoky eye, Yahoo Beauty asked makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes to break down the steps and show us how to Copy That!

Step-by-step instructions

Tightline upper lash line with a black eyeliner like Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Eye Pencil.

Brush on a neutral eyeshadow base across eyelids and lower lash line. Hughes used shades 2 and 3 from Charlotte Tilbury Instant Look In A Palette Beauty Glow.

Apply the burnt orange-red matte shadow called He Devil from the Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette to lid and blend into crease for depth.

Use shadows 3 and 7 from the same Charlotte Tilbury palette to highlight brow bone and inner corners of eyes.

Coat top lashes with a volumizing mascara such as L'Oréal Voluminous Carbon Black Mascara.

To give skin a dewy finish, use a highlighting stick similar to Glossier Haloscope in Quartz on the temples, cheekbones, and bridge of nose.

Apply a copper lipstick with your fingertips for a soft finish. We recommend Urban Decay Heat Vice Lipstick in Fuel.

