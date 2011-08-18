Perth shoppers welcomed the first General Pants store in the city’s iconic Murray Street Mall on Saturday.

General Pants opens its first store in Perth

Following a Facebook campaign – “Bring General Pants Co to Perth” – and a large shipment of goods ordered on the store’s website to the WA capital, General Pants Co is excited to introduce their distinctive shopping experience into Perth’s “wonderfully unique culture that has long piqued our interest.”

According to General Pants Co CEO, Craig King, “Over the last 12 months, General Pants has shipped over 1000 packages to Perth customers via our online store, entertained over 1200 Perth followers with our emails and Facebook posts and listened to a small but vocal group of individuals who demand[ed] via a Facebook page that we bring General Pants to Perth.

“We’ve listened [and] waited for the perfect store location”, continues King.

What was originally a specialist denim store, housing labels such as Ksubi, Nudie Jeans Co, Lee, Dr Denim, Wrangler, Cheap Mondays and many more, General Pants also stocks a range of unique youth fashion brands, music, and artistic products.

As a store that describes itself as an “effervescent place where the young and the restless dress”, the combination of various urban subcultures is a fresh addition to Perth’s cultural scene.

The flagship store is located at 195 Murray Street, Perth.