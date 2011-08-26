Interview: Alex Perry talks summer style

What was the inspiration behind your latest collection?

Cuban Princess! I was obsessed with the colours of Cuba and the strong Cuban women, as well as the sharp men’s tailored suits.



What are the top trends this spring/summer season?

Colour is huge this season. White is massive which I love. So many designers offer different interpretations which means there is something for everyone.

What 5 items can’t you leave home without?

Sunglasses (of course!), iPod, gym bag, Skulp food packs (from my trainer) and my L’Occataine after shave.

What’s your favourite summer accessory?

I just bought a new pair of Balmain sunnies in modern gold aviation style. I love them. Megan and I have the same pair so we have to be careful not to wear them at the same time!

What’s the best thing about being a designer?

Making people look and feel fabulous. I love that.

Describe your personal style?

I think I look like a tradie during the day. I just bought my first Tom Ford suit, so now I can look sleek in the evening.

At the David Jones fashion show when Miranda came out in that stunning red sequin dress of yours, what went through your mind?

It was a smile moment. I love Miranda, she is so gorgeous and made classic Perry look beautiful.

You have just launched the [http://www.electrolux.com.au/fashionapprentice |Electrolux Fashion Apprentice], a scholarship program designed to support young emerging fashion talent from Australia. What type of person are you looking for?

They must be a hard worker, respectful of the team environment, work hard without being prompted and is a lateral thinker.

What is the best advice you can give for an wannabe/emerging fashion designer?

Stick to your signature style. Believe in what you do and have a very strong work ethic.

What is in the future for Alex Perry?

Series 4 of Project Runway Australia after its success this years. Going to India in January and releasing the new range of Alex Perry Specsavers.

