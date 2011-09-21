Nikki Philips' racing style tips

How did you feel when you were chosen as this year’s Sydney Spring Carnival ambassador?

I’ve been an avid horse rider and owner since I was a young child and love the glamour and excitement which is intrinsic to Sydney racing. I am so excited to be part of the Sydney Spring Carnival and can’t wait for it all to kick off on Yellowglen Ladies Day this weekend.

What excites you most about the spring racing season?

Sydney Spring Carnival is the perfect opportunity to embrace new season trends and have fun with fashion. There are very few opportunities you get to dress up from head to toe and enjoy the sunshine. I love that Sydney Spring Carnival allows you to do this.

How do you prepare for a day at the races?

Plan you’re outfit! Attention to detail is so important when it comes to a raceday outfit – you need to pay attention to your hat, shoes, purse, dress. I recommend being prepared and having this sorted a couple of days in advanced.

I would also recommend a light spray tan a couple of days before the race day.

What are the big trends this season?

This Sydney Spring Carnival is all about going crazy with colour. A play on bright and bold colours is a must. Don’t be afraid to mix hot pinks, bright red and tangerine. Racing is a sport which is entrenched with tradition however I think you can certainly have fun with the fashion rules!

• If colour blocking is not for you, a sophisticated, sleek look is always in style.

• Straw and fabric hats are a must to complete your outfit. Felt is only for Autumn Carnival.

• If the temperature is cool on a race day, don’t be afraid to layer with a summer trench. Remember it’s the races, not a nightclub – keep plunging necklines and ultra-minis for another occasion.

• It’s a long day to be on your feet so make sure you���re comfortable!

How about accessories? What are your essentials?

Have fun with accessories – summer gloves in lighter fabrics such as lace, mesh, delicate satin and mesh spot.

Who are your favourite designers for racewear?

I love Alex Perry, Collette Dinnigan, Carla Zampatti and Bianca Spender for a sophisticated and clean cut outfit.

What will you look when judging Fashions on the Field?

Attention to detail. It’s about the entire outfit so I’ll be looking for racegoers who have put effort in to all areas of the outfit – the hat, the purse, the shoes, the accessories.

Any tips on how to back a winner?

A stand out name is always hard to resist not backing however I usually try and support trainers or breeding background that I am familiar with.

Do you have a lucky charm?

It depends on the day.

Finally, what are your racing dos and don’ts?

Do wear comfortable shoes, pack lip gloss in your purse and have fun!

Don’t be afraid to embrace new season trends that you feel comfortable in.

What are your racing style tips?