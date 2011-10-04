Stylist Gok Wan will be visiting Australia this month for his second Westfield Style Tour. Wan will be jet-setting around the country, working with Spring Summer trends and teaching Aussie women how to make them work for any body shape.

Oh My Gok! Wan talks exclusively to Yahoo7

What are your favourite trends this spring/summer for women?

I just can’t get enough of the ladylike trend that’s so popular this season – it’s grown-up glamour at its best and shows off the womanly figure in all its glory. The tailored ladylike silhouette is flattering on everyone and works on women of all ages and shapes. If you’re blessed with hourglass curves (lucky you!), you can work the trend with figure hugging pencil skirts and plunging necklines while pear-shaped ladies can hide their ample bottoms with a full skirt – very Mad Men. But it’s also a great trend for faking it: if you’ve got a more straight-up-and-down figure you can still create the illusion of curves with a belted jacket or a cinched in waist.

I’m also a huge fan of colour so it’s great to see the colour pop trend making its way from the runway and into high street collections. This is another trend which anyone can work into their wardrobe! If you’re the adventurous type, go top to toe in bold block colour to really turn heads – or if that’s too far outside your comfort zone, work in a few key accessories in primary hues or neon brights.



What is the key to dressing for your body type?

Dressing for your body type is really all about smoke and mirrors: diverting attention from what you want to hide by drawing focus to your best bits. If you’ve got a round tummy then showcase your perfect pins. If you have a big bottom then bring attention up to your petite top half with an embellished top. It’s not rocket science – but it works! And if you’re not sure what your shape is or how to best dress for it try Westfield’s new Body Shape Calculator at westifeld.com.au.



What are your biggest fashion hates?

VPL – it’s never an attractive look and there are really no excuses with so many great foundation garments available.

What advice do you give for looking good naked?

Self confidence is the most attractive trait a woman can possess. If you feel great, then that will show. It’s my mission in life to make women look their best and feel comfortable in the skin they are in – so that whether they’re dressed up or in their birthday suit, that all-important confidence shines through.

What are 5 fashion items we should always have in our closet?

A well-tailored, lightweight blazer is a great wardrobe staple – you can throw it on over a dress in the evenings or team with trousers or a pencil skirt for a smart workwear look. It’s also well worth investing in a really good pair of jeans - when you find a style that works for you, buy a few pairs! A statement clutch in a bold colour is very this season and will always lift an outfit and make you feel super stylish. And you can’t go wrong with a pair of summery wedges – you can wear them with maxi dresses, shorts, jeans…they’re the perfect summer shoe. Last but not least, invest in some good supporting underwear – it’s crucial to all great looks.

You’re on a mission to change the way women think about their bodies, how do you achieve this?

By teaching them how to dress for your body shape. It makes you instantaneously feel fantastic.

Describe your sense of style in 5 words.

Modern and clean with a quirky twist. Completely me!

What is the key to looking fabulous?

Confidence, confidence, confidence – and that comes from knowing how to play up your best assets and make the most of what you’ve got.

