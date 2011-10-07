A Formal Situation

The infamous Jersey Shore star has gone from fist-pumping to fashion in a six-figure collaboration with Flow Formalwear to teach the unsophisticated how to be classy and tasteful.

The look book for the line, appropriately titled ‘The Situation', shows the usually shirtless reality TV icon sporting tuxedos in black and white, along with other formal apparel including vests and ties and plastic rosaries.

The 30-year-old Staten Islander told In Touch magazine that the brand chose him to promote the collection because “I’m a trendsetter.”

Sorrentino also said that “DTF has a new meaning: Down to Formal! I’m really excited to show a classier, more sophisticated side of myself.”

In an attempt to “bring younger people back to wearing formal wear” the line endorses that urbane clothing can be teamed with casual articles such as jeans, wife beaters and V-neck tees (and hair gel and Jager bombs).

And, if you want to make your wedding that much more refined, Sitch’s new line also consists of groom gear. Let’s face it, he does know a lot about love!

