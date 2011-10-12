Kendall Jenner’s racy swimwear shoot

Kim Kardashian’s younger sister, Kendall, is the new face of Aussie swimwear brand White Sands.

New campaign images have been released featuring the fresh-faced 15-year-old in low-plunging one-pieces and high-waisted bikinis that show off her banging bod.

Designer of White Sands swimwear, Leah Madden, has sung praise for the model in People magazine.

“The collection has both an ethereal and strong side and we wanted a model that could capture both. As we were casting for the campaign we came across Kendall's portfolio and loved her softness and strength. She actually made it to the top of our list before we knew her background!” said Madden.

“Kendall was a delight on set and a natural in front of the camera”, she continued.

Be that as it may, the shoot has received much criticism as Jenner is considered to be a role model for younger girls, and many have said that she is too young to be posing provocatively.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has come under fire for too-sexy shoots. Last year, she modeled for US retail giant Forever 21, when she was just 14.

Jenner’s even younger sister, Kylie, made her model debut at Avril Lavigne’s Abbey Dawn runway show at New York fashion week last month. Kylie was underage at the time and also caused a stir with critics.

What do you think? Is Kendall’s shoot, photographed by Paul Smith, too racy?

