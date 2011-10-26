Montana claims ‘Top Model’ title

The 18-year-old Melbournian became Australia’s newest modeling queen last night, with some even regarding her as the “best ever” fashion discovery the Foxtel series has found.

But to her, success was “surprising” as Cox revealed, “I did not think I would get this far.”

The fashion industry favourite has won a modeling contract, a cover shoot in Harper’s Bazaar magazine, a trip to New York, a car and $20,000 cash.

“Everyone you worked with said you were ready to take on the fashion world,” Murdoch told Cox, while fellow Top Model panelist Charlotte Dawson said that Cox is “without a doubt one of the best discoveries we've ever made”.

Edwina McCann, the Editor of Australian Harper’s Bazaar echoed these sentiments saying that the teenager is the greatest discovery “this series has ever found. She's so confident, lanky and gracious all the hallmarks of a top model.

“There's no doubt she'll go all the way”, continued McCann.

The first runner-up title was awarded to Liz Braithwaite from Brisbane and third place went to Wollongong-born contestant, Simone Holtznagel. Both runners up are also 18.

Alex Perry declared that the final trio is Australia’s Next Top Model’s “best top three ever”.

Foxtel has announced the series will continue with an eighth season in 2012.

