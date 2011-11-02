Kardashians have arrived!

They’ve arrived!

The reality TV queens arrived in Sydney early this morning, just one day after worldwide media frenzy on Kim announced that she had ‘irreconcilable differences’ with Kris Humphries.

Greeted by media, photographers and of course many loyal fans, Khloe took to twitter to express her excitement about landing on Aussie soil,

“Wow what a welcoming!!!!” she wrote.

Accompanying the sisters is Khloe’s husband and Lakers star, Lamar Odom.

Khloe wrote, “This is my hubby's first time to Australia! I'm so excited for him to be here with us and see how amazing it is!”

The girls are in Sydney promoting their Kardashian Kollection handbag range, and Kim will attend Emirate Stakes Day in Melbourne this weekend.

Related links:

Kim Kardashian is getting divorced

Kris Humphries devastated about divorce

Most short-lived celebrity marriages