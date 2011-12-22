Shopping by weight arrives in Sydney

Answers from Managing Director, Joseph Golubinsky:

What inspired the concept of selling fashion by weight?

I have been in the retail importing industry for years and pricing is often controlled so that consumers don’t get the best deal. At Fashion Brands by the Kg we are direct importers so can turn the struggling retail industry on its head by selling by weight, not be item.

Buying items by the weight is often cheaper than paying per item, for example buying a bag of vegetables is cheaper than paying per item. So I came up with the idea that by selling clothes by gram or kg we can offer prices that are cheaper than outlet stores and better than the internet because you can try clothes on and see what you are buying to know that the designer brands are genuine.

It’s like a big buffet of food where you only pay for what you use, except we are selling top designer labels at a low price, often even cheaper than outlet stores. Also, because you paying by weight, you are only paying for whatever you use.”

It’s just hit Australia – has anything like this been happening globally? If so, how has it been received?

I have heard of some successful projects in Europe where fashion has been sold by its weight. However, as far as I know, people have had to travel to those stores because they have been in a fixed location rather than pop-up stores like we are bringing to Australia.

What are some of the designer brands that buyers can expect to choose from?

Popular designer labels on sale include Ralph Lauren, DKNY, Ed Hardy, Calvin Klein, GUESS and Tommy Hilfiger.

What brands are at the lower and high end of the spectrum?

Items range from popular American urban casual-wear brands such as Posted jeans, through to Donna Karen and Ralph Lauren tops and jeans.

How much can buyers expect to save?

A few specific price examples from the store include Ralph Lauren jeans that retail for around $200 work out to around $50, and Ralph Lauren polo shirts that retail at $85 come down to around $22. There's a huge range of brands and items - many of which aren't available elsewhere in Australia. As you can see there's some pretty massive savings, and with the added twist of paying by weight, not by item:

Ralph Lauren products start from eight cents per gram, Tommy Hilfiger from six cents, DKNY from 12 cents and Guess and Calvin Klein from 10 cents per gram.

Sydney’s pop up store opened on December 15 – when can we expect it to stay around until?

We will have the pop-up store open for as long as the fashion lasts.

Do you hope to turn this concept into a more permanent thing in the future?

Pop-up stores are still quite new in Australia, particularly for in season designer brand clothing with the full-range of sizes that you would normally see in fixed stores. This way of bringing the concept to Australians is proving very successful and it means that we can give more people the opportunity to buy designer fashion brands by weight since we are not in one fixed location.

Online shopping has recently become more popular over buying at the shops – do you think this will help draw people back to retail stores?

Because the retail industry is struggling, people are increasingly turning to outlet stores and the internet to purchase clothing. I came up with the idea that by selling clothes by gram or kg we offer prices that are cheaper than outlet stores and better than the internet because you can try clothes on and see what you are buying.

Since online prices are often so much cheaper than retail prices, it will be difficult for people to abandon online shopping for physical stores. Unless of course stores can offer popular brands for prices that are the same or cheaper than online shopping prices while guaranteeing that brands are genuine and not counterfeits, which is what we are doing at Fashion Brands By Kg.

Any plans to bring the Fashion Brands by Kg concept to other Australian locations?

Fashion By the Kg stores will be appearing at locations around the country in coming months. To be one of the first to find out about when and where the next store will appear, bargain hunters can sign up at www.fashionbrandsbykg.com, or like the company’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/FashionByKg.

