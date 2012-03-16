Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle



Lover opens first flagship store

The label known for its stunning lacey dresses has now opened its highly anticipated first flagship store.

Lover has now taken up residence in the Strand Arcade; the space encapsulating lead designer-duo Nic and Susien’s polished aesthetic.

Both designers have had a long-standing experience with attending art galleries and live music events, and so have translated this look with the shop playing host to dark wooden floors and white walls.

The store has also been designed with flexibility in mind – the modular racking and changeable art wall allowing the shop to be transformed into a performance space for special events.

While the new store is reflective of their brand aesthetic – femininity with a modern twist – the location is even more so special in that it’s just two doors down from where Nic first asked out Susien. Truly lovely – if you’ll pardon the pun.

Lover’s latest Lydia Autumn Winter 2012 collection can be viewed here, and is in store now.

To find Lover’s new store, visit Shop 69-71, Level 1, The Strand Arcade, Sydney.

