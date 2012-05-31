Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle



The algorithm to finding a bra that fits

How many times have you been fitted for a bra? At most, you'd probably answer once - the first time you ever bought a bra as a teen. Women are constantly being told that they're most likely wearing the wrong size, but many squirm at the thought of having a stranger whip out a tape measure in the changeroom.

Two former Microsoft employees have tackled this niche market with an online solution. Their website, True&Co, uses a scientific algorithm to determine what bra would fit you best.

Founders Michelle Lam and Aarthi Ramamurthy have developed a method that asks customers a series of questions to determine their shape, and consequently, what size bra they need.

Ms Lam said that the thought dawned on her when first-hand, she realised that being fitted in-store just wasn't working for her.

"I was trying on 20 different bras looking for a strapless bra for an occasion, and literally only one worked," she said.

"The question that came to my mind was, why did it take 20 bras and did that measuring tape thing they did for me even matter?"

Based on the customer's answers on the questionnaire, the algorithm then recommends a selection of bras from over 200 styles and asks the customer to choose three that they like. It then picks out two itself, and the five bras are sent to the customer to try for a refundable deposit of $45. The customer then can choose to keep the ones that suit and send back the ones that don't, with all shipping free of charge.

Bras are all priced at $45, regardless of even whether they're high-designer names such as Calvin Klein and Natori.

During startup, 500 women undertook a survey regarding True&Co's bras, and were found to have said that on average, three of the five bras fit them.

But the unique concept doesn't come without its sceptics.

Linda Becker, 'The Bra Lady' from Manhattan, said that it just wouldn't be able to work because there's a lot of guessing involved online.

"I honestly think they’re going to have a very hard time," she said. "It's very technical.

"The difference between getting fitted in person and online is night and day because there's someone there looking at your body and telling you what's best for you and you're feeling it on you."

What do you think of True&Co's online bra fitting algorithm? Would you be prepared to try bra fitting online?





Related Links:



ARTICLE: Miranda Kerr models $2.5m bra for Victoria's Secret Catalogue

Cool Britannia: Union Jack Fashion

ARTICLE: UGG Australia says 'I do' to bridal range