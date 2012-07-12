In bed with Miranda

Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle



In bed with Miss Kerr

In an intimate new video the Victoria's Secret Angel rolls around suggestively at a beachside shoot in Miami.

Looking fresh-faced and flawless the 29-year-old mum models the lingerie giant's new cotton underwear collection, which she describes as "sexy, wearable and feminine."

Envious of her post-baby bod? Thankfully the fresh-faced star admits she works hard to stay in shape.

"I think about how good I’m going to feel afterwards. It can be a challenge, especially after travelling or if my schedule is hectic but working out keeps me mentally fit and positive too so I know I just have to get on and do it."

Just the motivation we need to ditch the cake and hit the gym...

