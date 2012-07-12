News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Model risks wardrobe malfunction in very bizarre outfit
Model risks wardrobe malfunction in very bizarre outfit

In bed with Miranda

Victoria Jones
lifestylechannels /

Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

In bed with Miss Kerr

In bed with Miss Kerr

In an intimate new video the Victoria's Secret Angel rolls around suggestively at a beachside shoot in Miami.

Looking fresh-faced and flawless the 29-year-old mum models the lingerie giant's new cotton underwear collection, which she describes as "sexy, wearable and feminine."

Envious of her post-baby bod? Thankfully the fresh-faced star admits she works hard to stay in shape.

"I think about how good I’m going to feel afterwards. It can be a challenge, especially after travelling or if my schedule is hectic but working out keeps me mentally fit and positive too so I know I just have to get on and do it."

Just the motivation we need to ditch the cake and hit the gym...

Find more fashion news at Yahoo7 Lifestyle's Facebook page

Back To Top