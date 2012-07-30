Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle



Fifty Shades of fashion

Luxury label Marc New York, not to be confused with Marc Jacobs' high end fashion line, has launched a new advertising campaign based on the best-selling soft-core erotica series, 'Fifty Shades'.

The advertisements, conceived by the brand's creative director Chris Gbur, stars Venezulan model Dayana Mendoza, the Miss Universe winner in 2008, and former Scottish international rugby player Thom Evans as Ana and Christian, the books' protagonists.

Mendoza, wearing an unzipped dress, faces Evans who, wearing nothing but a towel, appears to have just stepped out of the shower.

Read the first chapter of 'Fifty Shades of Grey'

'Fifty Shades' follows the relationship between ingenue Anastasia Steele and the brooding Christian Grey, making much of their S&M exploits.

Originally self-published by its author EL James, the series has sold over an unprecedented 31 million copies worldwide.

Related: 'Fifty Shades of Grey' spurs sale of sex toys

The Fifty Shades effect has been felt not only in fashion, but also in other sectors including retail (adult stores have cashed in on the publishing phenomenon by launching their own Fifty Shades spin-off merchandise) and hardware, which has reported a spike in items including rope.

The trilogy has also spawned a crop of copycat fiction, including one parody by an enterprising mother-of-five in the UK dubbed 'Fifty Shades of Chav'.

Find more fashion news at Yahoo7 Lifestyle's Facebook page

Sexologist Nikki Goldstein explains the effect '50 Shades of Grey' is having on women's sex life around the world: