Victoria Beckham reveals she's a fan of Fifty Shades of Grey

In a sexy shoot for U.S Glamour magazine, the designer opens up on her obsession with the erotic fiction novel.

Victoria Beckham has revealed she too is a fan of the erotic fiction novel, Fifty Shades of Grey.

Blowing bubbles in nothing but a tiara on the cover of the U.S Glamour magazine, the designer opened up on the subject.

"I’m halfway through the second one. I even bought my mum the book! But every time she tries to engage in conversation about it, I kind of dodge the subject,” she says.

“I don’t really want to talk to my mother about S&M."

The latest issue, in which she is also the guest editor, features a very racy photo shoot of the designer.

As well as the cover shot, Beckham also poses in front of a stacked fridge, provocatively sipping on a milkshake, in a bright orange lace top and a pair of black knickers.

In another image she models a dress from her own collection wearing a pair of black-rimmed reading glasses in a sexy office scene.

It’s good to know the busy designer and mother-of-four, who is married to football legend David Beckham, still finds ways to spice up their marriage of 13 years.

And when asked where she sees herself and family in five years?

"I’d like everybody to be healthy and happy. I’d like to be growing the business at a steady pace, and to be making more women feel empowered, beautiful, and confident,” she says.

“And I’d never say never about another baby. It’s a juggling act—a career, family, a husband who’s busy. But I’d never say never!"

And with that, fueling the theory that there will be a Fifty Shades of Grey baby boom.

Sexologist Nikki Goldstein explains the effect '50 Shades of Grey' is having on women's sex life around the world:

