Ever dreamed of sitting front row like Anna Wintour and rubbing shoulders with the rest of the fashion elite? Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival Sydney has made it possible.

Today, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival Sydney launched its 2012 campaign, Your Ticket to the Trends, where everyone gets the chance to experience front row luxury and red carpet glamour.

You now have the opportunity to indulge in a special night out with a Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival Sydney VIP experience package, lasting 2 hours.

Be front row and fabulous with premium runway seating, limited edition gift bag chock full of goodies from our partners and a backstage tour. You can also enjoy Cocktails & Canapes in the Mercedes-Benz Star Lounge like a true VIP afterwards.

Then like all savvy fashionistas, you’ll have access to the post-show after party in the Festival Hub, a dynamic interactive space to relax and hang out while mingling with fashions elite.

Better still, there’s a range of ticket packages and premium seating options to suit everyone with ticket prices starting as low as $35.

You’ll walk away from the experience inspired by all the Spring/Summer 2012 trends and designer collections.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival Sydney, 21st -- 25th August at Sydney's Town Hall.

