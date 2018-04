Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle



Myer Spring/Summer 2012/13

Yahoo7 Lifestyle was on location at Sydney's Hordern Pavilion to cover the Myer Spring/Summer show. Here is all the coverage from the show, from the catwalk highlights to celeb interviews.

