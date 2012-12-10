Miss Universe Australia quietly confident

Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

Miss Universe Australia

Perth born beauty Renae Ayris is gearing up to represent Australia in the International Miss Universe Pageant this week in Las Vegas.

The 22-year-old professional dancer isn’t intimidated by the idea of donning a bikini in front of a global audience of 3 billion.

“I absolutely love being on stage, so I’ll be making the most of it – whether it’s in front of 10 people or a billion people,” Ayris told media.

The home grown Aussie beauty admits to feeling nervous about the competition’s highly anticipated Q & A segment.

"You have to be careful not to offend anyone and you don't want to sound silly," she said to media.

Ayris was quick on her feet at the national finals in June when asked about what made her an inner beauty, listing her friendly face and easygoing personality.

The Miss Universe contestant will race through two weeks of interviews, fittings and photo shoots before the final on December 19, which will be televised around the world.

The long-legged beauty has enlisted the support of 14 close friends and family members to help her get through the rigorous competition, including her parents, three grandparents, boyfriend Sam Doyle and sister Rachel.

Ayris is hoping to wow the judges in swimwear by WA label Kooey, a white gown by former Project Runway finalist Craig Braybrook in the Evening Wear section and a gold and white dress by Jessica Bregenhoj in the National Costume parade.

She has admitted to researching some of the 88 women she will be competing against.

“They are all obviously very beautiful. There’s not many blondes in it though, so I might take that as a little bit of an advantage,” she told media.

If Ayris is crowned Miss Universe, she will be flown to New York and begin her duties immediately. If she isn’t, she will have an Aussie Christmas, returning to Perth with her family on Christmas Eve.

