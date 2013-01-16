News

Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel models gold bikini in sexy new video

Not a week goes by without Victoria's Secret hitting the headlines, whether it's for their famous catwalk show or for the model's cute attempts to sing Christmas carols.

This week it's a super sexy video starring South African beauty Candice Swanepoel modelling a gold bikini in a Bond Girl-esque beach romp.

Swanepoel introduces 'The Very Sexy Bandeau' to a soundtrack of 'Hearts' by Psychobuildings.

The blue-eyed 24-year-old tweeted yesterday that she's back at work after a holiday in Brazil, where she more than likely spent plenty of time in a bikini too.

Brazil is like a second home for the blonde model, as Swanepoel's long-term boyfriend, fellow model Hermann Nicoli, is from the beach-loving country.

Swanepoel was spotted yesterday looking very relaxed, wearing summery denim cutoffs and an Iron Maiden singlet, walking her much-loved Jack Russell.

