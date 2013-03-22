Miniskirts 'banned' in South Korea

Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

Mini skirts

Miniskirts could be banned in South Korea under a new 'over-exposure' law that comes into effect March 22.

Those found guilty of over-exposure will have to pay a 50,000 KRW (AUD$42.95) fine.

President Park Geun-hye has faced criticism over the new law, which recalls a similarly draconian rule implemented by her father, Park Chung-hee, when he was president in the 1970s.

Skirts that finished 20cm above the knee were outlawed during the late president's tenure in the top spot of South Korean politics.

South Korean police have defended the new law, saying that it isn't about regulating clothing but a lack of clothes.

"This amendment is for cases like public nudity and public indecency," Inspector Ko Jun-ho of the National Police Agency told CNN.

However K-Pop celebrities have taken to social media to voice their sartorial concerns over the over-exposure law.

Successful solo K-pop star Lee Hyori tweeted "Is the overexposure fine for real? I'm so dead!"

Democratic United Party member Ki Sik Kim joined in on criticising the new law, apparently tweeting "Why does the state interfere with how citizens dress?

"Park Geun-hye's government gives cause for concern that we are returning to the era when hair length and skirt length were regulated."

