American Eagle skinny skinny jeans are an April Fool's joke, says source

On Thursday, an off-the-record brand representative revealed to Yahoo! Shine that the jeans are part of an April Fool's joke that the company plans to unveil in early April. When asked for an official statement about the controversial jeans, the rep said, "We're releasing another video closer to April... can you read between the lines?" then requested help with keeping things "under wraps."

The video ad for the jeans features a woman's voice over saying, "You spend so much time working but if it's your passion, it isn't really work…I love coming up with something new." A guy chimes in saying "I like skinny jeans. Sometimes they're not skinny enough." Cut to a woman twirling in a mirror wearing a pair of the jeans which show off every nook and cranny in her lower half, and then a guy skateboarding wearing the equally tight men's version.

Reaction to the video has ranged from Tweets such as "Go home, American Eagle. You're drunk" to "If this @AEO spot is a joke, then high five. If it's for real, then reverse high five."

The spoof has ironic timing, given the recent reports of Lululemon issuing a recall for their line of black yoga pants that were way too sheer as a result of a manufacturing glitch.

Clever spoof indeed, American Eagle. Happy (early) April Fool's Day!