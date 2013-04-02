Is The Mullet Back?

Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

It was sported by rockers in the 70s, popularised by AFL and soap stars in the 80s, fading out in the late 90s then banished to the confines of bad taste fancy-dress costumes for the last decade - that is, until models for Jean Paul Gaultier, Marc Jacobs and Fendi started sporting the mullet down the runway.

And before you could say neck-warmer, various fashion mags announced the humble multi-tiered hairstyle was the biggest hair trend of the Autumn/Winter 2013 catwalk shows; now, it's perfectly staged for early-adopter hipsters seeking the next wave of fashion nostalgia.

Of course, there are some that who believed the mullet never went out of fashion (yes Kevin Federline, we’re looking at you) and then there's the rest of us who are crossing our fingers and toes that this trend will disappear as quickly as harem pants and shoulder pads.

But if you’re a silver lining kind of fashionista, consider the possibilities – conservative at the front with the sides cropped close and the back worn long – the mullet lends itself to a whole swag of styling versatility – braiding, rat tails, a simple pony-tail or perhaps a bit of gel to spike up the front. And lets not forget the colour potential (ombre rats tails, anyone?).

So while we contemplate whether we’ll be soon seeing A-listers rocking the mullet down the red carpet, let’s remind ourselves of the stars that truly rocked it.

