Levis Vintage Clothing - a look behind the brand

Following Miles through his seasonal work as the design director at LVC, from visiting the archives in San Francisco for research and reference, through to designing trims, hardware and packaging, fitting garments and working on look books.

It’s a beautifully shot film narrated by Miles himself as he talks us through the history of the Levi’s brand and how he uses that rich history to drive the LVC line.

LVC was started in 1999 and replicates garments from the Levi’s history. Miles explains Levi’s beginnings in 1853 and riveting the first-ever jean in 1873.

"You couldn't put together a Levi's Vintage Clothing collection if you didn’t have an archive like we do."