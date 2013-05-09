Abercrombie & Fitch: We don't want fat people wearing our clothes

Follow us on Twitter @y7lifestyle

While most fashion brands are ruthlessly fighting for more market share in the notoriously tough fashion game, Abercrombie & Fitch are instead broadcasting who they don’t want wearing their clothes – and that’s anyone over an Australian size 14.

“Since when was something over a (US) size ten, plus-size?"

The US clothing brand has been accused of being ‘sizest’ with reports the CEO Mike Jeffries doesn’t “want larger people shopping in his store,” and refuse to stock XL or XXL sizes because they don’t want overweight women wearing their brand. Meanwhile, the Abercrombie offers XL and XXL in men’s sizes.

The fashion brand doesn’t stock sizes above a large for women, and has previously said their clothes are for “cool kids only.”

According to business expert Robin Lewis, co-author of The New Rules of Retail, the attitude is spear-headed by appearance-obsessive CEO Mike Jeffries.

"He doesn't want larger people shopping in his store, he wants thin and beautiful people," Lewis told Business Insider. "He doesn't want his core customers to see people who aren't as hot as them wearing his clothing. People who wear his clothing should feel like they're one of the 'cool kids.'"

In an interview with Salon last year Jeffries explained his attitude: “In every school there are the cool and popular kids, and then there are the not-so-cool kids … Candidly, we go after the cool kids.

"We go after the attractive all-American kid with a great attitude and a lot of friends. A lot of people don’t belong [in our clothes], and they can’t belong. Are we exclusionary? Absolutely."

But with 67 per cent of the clothing-buying market in the US now in the plus size category, fashion commentators are asking how long such an outdated marketing strategy can be good for business.

“For too long, this sizable and growing segment has been ignored," writes Margaret Bogenrief at ACM Partners. "Plus-size fashion consumers, critics, and bloggers are taking back their spending and sartorial power and, in turn, changing both the e-commerce and retailing landscapes."

Abercrombie’s exclusionary mindset even extends to reality stars. Back in 2011, the brand offered to pay Jersey Shore’s The Situation not to wear their clothes after concern he would do ‘significant damage to our image’



