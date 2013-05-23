Are rude sales assistants driving shoppers online?

Follow us on Twitter @y7lifestyle

Rude sales assistants biggest shopping gripe online versus retail

If you’ve ever felt the frustration of walking into a store to spend money, only to be met with a rude sales assistant, or worse, ignored, then you’re not alone – in a recent survey by business review site Womo.com.au rude sales assistants topped the biggest complaints of customers, with 30 per cent saying it infuriated them most.

22 per cent said staff who don’t greet them was their biggest gripe, followed by poorly trained sales assistants (15 per cent), sales staff who are overly sales focused (11 per cent) and upselling to products of no relevance (7.9 per cent).

But if they’re going to compete with online sales, and survive the current market, Australian bricks and mortar retailers need to pick up their game and offer better service WOMO co-founder Fiona Adler.





RELATED: Consumers misled by major brands on animal testing

She added that she was surprised that rude sales assistants were so prevalent.

“I wonder whether it’s because [stores] are cutting costs and not investing in staff how they should be.

“Online is cheaper, and if the service is better, why wouldn’t you go online? For Bricks and mortar retailers, service is what should make them stand out, and not harnessing that and getting it right is making them very vulnerable.”

Fiona said that while retailers may be feeling the pinch of online sales on their shop outlets, they should be using this as an opportunity, not a threat.

“Bricks and motor have a real opportunity to connect with their buyers and offer them an experience they can’t get online.

RELATED: Keeping it in the family: Mother daughter teams taking the beauty world by storm

“In-store shopping is a very emotive task with more factors coming into play than just price and convenience. The results illustrate that we have a need to feel special and make a connection with what we’re buying.

“Retailers need to make it easy for us and hassle free by doing things like providing good service, and not making us queue. We usually go back to those places we’ve had a good experience with.

Fiona also thinks those retailers who are charging customers “fitting fees” to try on items of clothing are going down the wrong path.

RELATED: Biggest changing room mistakes when shopping

“I know it’s a difficult environment. But I don’t think that’s going to win them customers. There may be a minority that will go online, but if their prices are in the same ball park, then they’re still going to have the advantage that the person is in their store to begin with.

“Retail has the advantage of up-selling and cross selling. It’s difficult with online to do that, because usually we have something in mind and we go and buy that. But if there’s the right type of service, as customers we have the potential to spend more money.”

Do rude sales assistants drive you to buy online? Let us know by joining the conversation on Y7 Lifestyle Facebook page.'''