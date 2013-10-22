After recently reneging on the much-anticipated cover girl Miley Cyrus, it looks like Vogue editor Anna Wintour has her sights set on another celebrity making waves in Hollywood.

Lena Dunham the next Vogue cover girl?

In a possible bid to lower the demographic of the current Vogue audience, Wintour is seeking out Hollywood TV chick of the moment Lena Dunham, who she apparently hopes will appeal to the savvy, fashionable and informed members of Gen Y.

But Dunham isn’t your typical cover girl. Known for her curvy figure, quirky tattoos and ‘worst dress’ in this year’s Emmy Awards, Wintour is willing to break a few of the fashion bible’s rules to feature the Girls creator and actress.



“She’s willing to violate a lot of Vogue traditions to do it, including putting her on the cover even though she doesn’t really conform to the body type that Vogue has featured for most of its history,” an insider magazine source told Radar Online.

The source revealed that Anna Wintour is determined to woo over the 27-year-old star by hosting a top secret, private dinner for Dunham:

“Anna is trying to seduce Lena into bringing her next-generation audience into the Vogue brand,” the source said.

If Lena does makes it on the cover, she'll be the second celebrity in recent history on a US Vogue issue after Adele – another unconventionally ‘Vogue’ body type to feature on the cover.

But Anna Wintour’s reluctance to include celebrities on her coveted covers may be right on the money – Adele’s Vogue cover in the UK was one of the ‘worst selling issues of all time’, editor Alexandra Shulman said.

And the magazine matron Wintour herself hasn’t had the best luck with celebrities either of late.

Wintour cut Miley Cyrus’ expected cover from Vogue after her controversial VMA performance, where she twerked in a latex bra and panties against musician-of-the-moment Robin Thicke.

Dunham, however, is not new to the glossy covers of fashion magazines, featuring on the UK October issue of Marie Claire.

