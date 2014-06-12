Like Yahoo NZ Lifestyle on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

Lara Bingle has copped criticism from her fans – again – after posting a comical selfie on Instagram.

Lara Bingle becomes butt of Instagram jokes

The 26-year-old model uploaded a photo showing her face turned upward and covered in sunscreen, eyes closed, and lips puckered. ‘Slip, slop, slap’ went the caption.

While over 3000 of her followers liked the pic, many others responded with derision, posting comments that are by and large too rude to publish.

Much of the model’s life plays out artfully on Instagram, from her fashion assignments to her much-noted relationship with Aussie actor Sam Worthington.

She has a reputation for being a little too open on social media, and regularly deletes the pics she posts. We don’t blame her – one photo she uploaded and just as quickly deleted in March showed her sunbathing topless with her good friend Vicki Lee. In April another deleted post pictured a cheeky ‘belie’.

It’s been an eventful year for Bingle. In February Bingle and her beau made headlines when they got into an altercation with a paparazzo on a New York.

Worthington was arrested for punching the photographer, who he said had kicked this girlfriend. The actor escaped punishment for his involvement in the fight after the matter was settled in court.

The pair appears to be living the high life in Europe, travelling to luxurious holiday spots by helicopter.

