Catwalk model steals a packet of Pop-Tarts

A catwalk model has faced court for stealing a packet of Pop-Tarts.

The New York Post reports thatwas arrested on May 5 for stealing a cache of snacks from a Harlem store.

Conniff, 23, appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court on Wednesday to face the charge.

“[A security guard] observed the defendant remove one cake, three boxes of Pop-Tarts, two boxes of cake mix and several other items from a shelf and conceal the items inside the defendant’s purse and pockets,” read the criminal complaint.

Conniff, who refused to speak with reporters at the court, was sentenced to one day of community service for her crime.

The Post explained her thievery as the act of a “starving” model. It looks like the last high profile show the 180cm tall blonde appeared in was the Fall 2012 Victor de Souza show at New York Fashion Week.

The Post reports that her lawyer Thomas Kenniff claimed the incident had been a “misunderstanding”.

“There was no finding of guilt against my client. There’s no reason to think this was anything more than a misunderstanding. She will go on to live a law-abiding life as she has always done,” he said.

