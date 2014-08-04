Follow us on Twitter @y7lifestyle

Eight years ago Fiona Falkiner graced our TV screens as a contestant on The Biggest Loser Australia

Former Biggest Loser contestant Fiona Falkiner now a plus-sized model in the UK

The blonde beauty trimmed down to a size 12 from her original size 20 frame during her time on the reality weight-loss show.

Today, a healthy and happy size 16, Falkiner has become one of Australia’s top plus-size modelling talents alongside Robyn Lawley and Georgina Burke, frequently jetting across the globe for her work.

Based in London, the in-demand model has signed on as the face of UK plus-size label, Yours Clothing.

Life after The Biggest Loser Falkiner says, has been “incredible”.

“Life is pretty amazing right now and I’m just taking it one step at a time,” she told News Limited.

Falkiner admits one of the best parts of her job is being a positive role model for young women, particularly those struggling with body image.

“I still get messages from young girls who are struggling with body image. Actually, not just young girls, even grown women who say that I help them, which is amazing,” she said.

The buxom blonde, who is represented by Bella Model Management locally, keeps her family, friends and fans updated on her jet-setting lifestyle via her Facebook and Instagram pages.

“[My weight] was a roller-coaster until I stopped living to be what others wanted and started living my life for me. My weight stabilised, my health improved and I have this great career,” she told News Limited earlier this year.

What do you think of Fiona's success story? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook.

RELATED: Bloggers revenge on ‘heinous’ plus size clothes

RELATED: Plus size blogger: Yes you can be fat and love your body