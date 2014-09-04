Follow Yahoo NZ Lifestyle on Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter

Instagram hasn’t been the same since Rihanna left the social media network.

Rihanna returns to Instagram with sexy bikini pics

The two parted ways after it became clear that the differences in each party’s views on nudity were irreconcilable, to say the least.

But never fear, @badgirlriri has returned to Instagram. The pop star’s fans were thrilled this week to stumble across a series of sexy photos showing her posing in a bikini for her friend, photographer Melissa Forde.

The 11-shot sequence, taken aboard a yacht off the south of France, looks more like a magazine editorial than casual holiday snaps.

Wearing nothing but a flesh-coloured bikini, and adorned with jewellry and tattoos, Rihanna strikes a variety of alluring poses in the photos.

Rihanna quit Instagram back in May much to the disappointment of her 12 million fans, who now have to content themselves with following their idol’s every move via Facebook, Twitter, and now her friends’ social media accounts.



