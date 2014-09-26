Kim Kardashian appears topless at Paris Fashion Week

Follow Y7 Lifestyle on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

Kim Kardashian is having an eventful Paris Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian goes topless at Paris Fashion Week

The fashionista turned heads in the French capital this week when she turned up at the Lanvin catwalk show essentially topless, save for a cleavage-baring blazer.

She completed the risqué look with a short feathered skirt, also in black.

Her faithful consort, husband Kanye West, was at her side, also dressed in a dark palette and showing some serious cleavage of his own.

The polished duo was as cool as a pair of cucumbers despite being involved in a ruckus earlier in the day before the Balmain SS/15 show.

Kim was nearly knocked to the ground when serial prankster Vitalii Sediuk suddenly emerged from the crowd of fans and photographers mobbing the Kardashian West’s car, lunging at the unsuspecting star.

Clearly shaken but unhurt, Kim was escorted into the venue with her husband and mother Kris Jenner, later posting photos on Instagram of younger sister Kendall Jenner walking in the parade.

Are you a fan of Kim Kardashian's style? Let us know the Y7 Lifestyle Facebook page.

Related:

Kim Kardashian gets a blood facial

Kim Kardashian: 'I felt fat and short'

Kendall Jenner bullied at New York Fashion Week