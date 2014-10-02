Amanda Bynes kicked out of fashion school

Follow Y7 Lifestyle on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

Amanda Bynes has been thrown out of fashion school.

The troubled actress - who was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) on Sunday morning (28.09.14) - was reportedly ordered to leave the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Irvine, California last month for turning up to classes high and paying fellow students to do her homework.

Student Rachel Loritz told TMZ she declined a request from the 28-year-old actress to do her work in exchange for money, but admitted other pupils accepted the offer.

She also claimed the 'Easy A' star often missed classes and when she did arrive she was "clearly high", usually wearing sunglasses and laughing out loud at inappropriate times, though she also got into "horrendous arguments."

The website also claims Amanda was caught cheating during a test and "threw a fit" when she was questioned about it.

It was recently revealed the 'She's the Man' star had moved out of her parents Rick and Lynn Bynes' home in Thousands Oaks, California as soon as her conservatorship ended earlier this month and has reportedly stopped taking her anti-psychotic medication for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

The blonde beauty was arrested at 3am in San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles after police discovered she was under the influence of a controlled substance, believed to be Adderall, while driving.

Amanda - who was charged with various driving offences in 2012 - is set to appear in court on October 23.

