Follow us on Twitter: @y7lifestyle

Fashionista Kelly Osbourne looks fantastic sans clothes – and she wants the world to know about it.

"I don’t give f**k I look good!": Kelly Osbourne posts sexy boat selfie

The Fashion Police star has shared a snap of herself skimpily clad in sexy black lingerie on a boat in Sydney’s harbour with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

A leopard print satin gown and sailor's hat completed her cruise wear attire.

The picture was captioned “Thank you @ms_go_lightly for taking this pic its such a confidence booster! I don’t give f**k I look good! #nofilter”.

The 29-year-old Brit has a right to boast about her looks after shedding more than 30 kilos since 2009.

The daughter of rocker Ozzie Osborne is in Australia to be a guest judge on Australia’s Next Top Model.

It’s not the first time the purple-haired beauty has shared selfies displaying her killer curves.

In June she poste a cheeky picture of her displaying her bum in g-string with the caption “It's not a #FullMoon but it feels like one! Good luck everyone tonight! hair my @itsryanrandall”.

Related:

Kelly Osbourne cops a dirty nappy in the face

GALLERY: Celebs who make us want to go grey

GALLERY: Beauty trends from the Globes